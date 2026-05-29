Obsession X Review: 'Overrated', 'Superb Movie'; Curry Barker's Hollywood Horror Movie Gets Mixed Response From Netizens In India

Curry Barker's Obsession, which was released in the US on May 15, 2026, has hit the big screens today (May 29, 2026) in India. It is a supernatural thriller, and the trailer had grabbed everyone's attention. Many people in India have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Obsession is just another overrated Hollywood horror movie, similar to Weapons. I honestly don’t get why people hype these average flicks as if they’re masterpieces. Maybe filmmaking standards or audience taste have dropped so low that movies like these are now considered great (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Obsession: Absolutely fine horror film. The experience was wild. Lovely film, every couple gooooooo and see this film in theatre ASAP!!!!! You are gonna love this (sic)."

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "#Obsession dekh li Main single hi theek hu🙏🏻 Thank you Ganpati Bappa (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Obsession box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Obsession has crossed the $100 million (950 crore) mark at the worldwide box office against the reported budget of just $750,000 (7+ crores). While internationally, Obsession has received a fantastic response, it will surely be interesting to see what response the Hollywood film will get at the box office in India.

This week, there's no big Bollywood film that has hit the big screens, and last week's release Chand Mera Dil has been getting an average response at the box office. So, we can expect that Obsession would be the audience's first choice in India this week.

Obsession cast

Obsession stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles. Both the actors are getting a lot of praise from critics and the audience.