Michael X Twitter Review: 'Pure Magic', 'Lacked Emotionality'; Biopic On MJ Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Michael X Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited biopics has hit the big screens today (April 24, 2026). We are talking about Michael, which is a biopic based on the pop star Michael Jackson. His nephew Jaafar Jackson plays the lead role in the film, and many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Just finished watching Michael in Screen X and — WOW!!! I felt like I was at a concert. Best biopic ever and for an MJ fan as big as I am — it was pure magic (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Michael is an experience best felt in theaters. It captures the softer, more personal side of his journey, from being part of a family act to emerging as a solo star. While the narration feels a bit uneven at times, the songs and background score are pure magic. #JaafarJackson delivers a remarkable performance. Looking forward to how the sequel explores the rest of his story (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Michael didn’t really work for me. The soundtrack and Colman Domingo’s transformative performance are the highlights (deserves an Oscar nomination). However, Jaafar Jackson feels like an imitation of Michael, and the film’s editing isn’t good at all. I didn’t like it at all (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

PM

The trailer had grabbed everyone's attention, and while the early reviews of the critics were not so great, netizens have given a mixed response to the film.

Michael Box Office Collection

Internationally, Michael is expected to take a good start. However, in India, we can expect it to take an average to decent opening at the box office on day one. For now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 2-3 crore at the box office in India on its first day.