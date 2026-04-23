The Devil Wears Prada 2 Star Anne Hathaway Happily Accepts Quran As Gift From Fan; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Anne Hathaway Accepts Quran As Gift From Fan | X (Twitter)

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is currently busy with the promotions of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. A couple of days ago, a video of Anne went viral on social media, in which, during an interview, she used the word 'Inshallah' (if God wills). Fans of the actress were quite surprised to see her use the Arabic word, and speculation started on social media about whether she is following Islam.

After her 'Inshallah' video, now one more video of Anne, from The Devil Wears Prada 2 London premiere, has gone viral on social media, in which the actress is seen accepting a Quran (Muslim holy book) as a gift from a fan. In the video, the fan says, "I have got this Quran for you. I saw the video, where you said 'Inshallah'." The actress happily accepted the gift and thanked the fan. Watch the video below...

Un fan le ha regalado a Anne Hathaway una copia del Corán en el estreno de ‘EL DIABLO VISTE DE PRADA 2’ después de que ella dijera “inshallah” en una entrevista reciente. pic.twitter.com/lQVOeqa5eb — Vincent (@Vincentt1987) April 22, 2026

Netizens React To Anne Hathaway's Video Of Accepting Quran As Gift

The video of Anne accepting Quran as a gift has received mixed response from netizens. A netizen tweeted, "Said one word in an interview and someone showed up with a WHOLE quran at the premiere. ppl move fast (sic)."

Another X user questioned, "Is she converting to Islam now? Because as far as I know ...she is a catholic (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Lmfao 🤣🤣she isn't interested in Islam. She left Catholic because her brother is gay and she doesn't like how Catholic religion treats queer people. Islam treats queer people worse. They kill queer people. Do you motherf***ers think she will convert to that religion (sic)."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada 2, which also stars Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The initial reviews of the film have been quite positive.