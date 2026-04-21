The Devil Wears Prada 2 FIRST Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Starrer Is 'Fun And Fierce'

The Devil Wears Prada 2 FIRST Review | YouTube

One of the most-awaited Hollywood films, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is all set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2026. The film's premiere took place in New York recently, and while everyone is praising Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt's beautiful outfits on the red carpet, the movie's early reviews are also out.

A few international journalists and podcasters have watched The Devil Wears Prada 2, and they have shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Daniel Baptista, the producer and host of The Movie Podcast, took to X to share his review.

He tweeted, "THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait (sic)." Check out the tweet below...

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a FUN and FIERCE sequel that makes a statement. Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep slip back into their iconic roles with ease and SERVE in every single frame. It feels familiar in the best way, timely in the right ways, and is well worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/oD1RUSEkID — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) April 21, 2026

Even other reviews on social media are quite positive.

Karan Johar Meets Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a Hollywood film, but even in India, the audience is quite excited to watch the movie. The makers had roped in Karan Johar for the promotions, and he got an opportunity to have a conversation with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

While sharing the video of his interaction with both actresses, Karan wrote, "From quoting their iconic dialogues in everyday conversations to sitting across them…some moments don’t feel real until you’re in them! To be in conversation with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway - discussing everything about fashion, the changing times, the advent of social media and how it shaped the script of their upcoming film - I left enriched with their perspective towards their craft and cinema (sic)." Watch the video below...

Read Also Meryl Streep Tells Karan Johar The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Talks Began 3 Years After Release:...

With The Devil Wears Prada 2 getting early positive reviews, we are sure the audience will be more excited to watch the film in theatres.