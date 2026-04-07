'My Knees Were Rattling': Karan Johar Meets The Devil Wears Prada 2 Stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway

Karan Johar Meets The Devil Wears Prada 2 Stars | Instagram

One of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year is The Devil Wears Prada 2. The trailer of the film was released on Monday, and Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all set to return to the big screens reprising their respective roles from part 1. Well, Karan met Meryl and Anne at the film's event in Tokyo, Japan, and he took to Instagram to share pictures with both actresses.

Karan wrote a long caption, which read, "This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways, she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s another confession - my knees were RATTLING! (sic)."

The filmmaker further wrote, "They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all (sic)."

Well, we are sure many people sitting in India would be quite jealous of Karan right now, as he got to meet Meryl and Anne.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada was released in 2006 and it was a super hit at the box office. Now, after 20 years, the film's part 2 is all set to release, and the audience across the globe is excited for the movie. The trailer, which was released on Monday, has left everyone impressed.