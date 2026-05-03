The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway's Film Shows Decent 5.3% Growth, Earns ₹4 Crore

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 |

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is a sequel to the 2006 American comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel, bringing back original cast members Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, alongside new addition Simone Ashley.

It was released on May 1, clashing with Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, The Devil Wears Prada 2 minted Rs 3.80 crore across 1,644 shows, while on Day 2 (first Saturday), the film saw a decent growth of 5.3%, earning Rs 4 crore across 1,611 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to Rs 11.37 crore and total India net collections to Rs 9.50 crore so far.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Story

The sequel follows Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, as she navigates the decline of traditional print media. With Nigel explaining that nobody reads Runway's print edition anymore, Miranda is forced to face off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna