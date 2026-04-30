The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review: Is Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt & Meryl Streep's Film Worth Watching? Read Tweets Before Watching It In Theaters

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review |

There has been considerable hype around The Devil Wears Prada 2. But is the film, starring Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, worth watching in theatres? Select theatres in India began paid previews from Thursday, April 30, 2026. The film is set for its official theatrical release on May 1, 2026. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at what fans are saying after watching Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X Review

Going by the advance booking trends in India, one user tweeted, "Devil Wears Prada Opening Better Than Barbie In India." Another user wrote, "Devil Wears Prada 2 ku letterboxd la 5 star pottu ,ranking list la number 1 of the year kuduthutten enakku marubadiyum theatre poi paakanum (I rated 'Devil Wears Prada 2' 5 stars on Letterboxd and placed it at number one on my list for the year. Now I feel like going back to the theatre to watch it again)."

Devil Wears Prada Opening Better Than Barbie In India — . (@BenTennyson0044) April 30, 2026

devil wears prada 2 ku letterboxd la 5 star pottu ,ranking list la number 1 of the year kuduthutten enakku marubadiyum theatre poi paakanum😭🫠❤️😭♥️🫠❤️ pic.twitter.com/n1hHWrPD4R — vedha(kara,29,karuppu,devil wears prada 2 time) (@imjusttvedha) April 30, 2026

Sharing their viewing experience, another user described a scene, saying, "Man there's this scene about change and adapting, Meryl had to get it all in and react, that says why she's the greatest ever, that scene just goes into your heart." Another commented, "Not a cult classic like the first part, but it definitely maintains the same tone and style, with returning characters, good one liners and theme being ongoing job market situations, Will easily make 550M. Anne Meryl Emily & Stanley all shine."

man there's this scene about change and adapting, meryl had to get it all in and react,that says why she's the greatest ever,that scene just goes into your heart😭♥️ https://t.co/Q0CRMjUehX — vedha(kara,29,karuppu,devil wears prada 2 time) (@imjusttvedha) April 30, 2026

Not a cult classic like the first part, but it definitely maintains the same tone and style, with returning characters, good one liners and theme being ongoing job market situations, Will easily make 550M

Anne Meryl Emily & Stanley all shine #TheDevilWearsPrada2 pic.twitter.com/rm6OJsAEqW — Avinash (@avinashtweetsA) April 30, 2026

Overall, Devil Wears Prada 2 appears to be receiving mixed reactions. While some viewers are praising the reunion of Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep and the legacy of the franchise, others feel the sequel falls short and is fairly average.

According to Outlook India, the film is already witnessing strong early traction at the box office, with nearly 23,000 tickets sold across major national chains. Of these, around 18,000 bookings have come from PVR INOX, while Cinepolis accounts for close to 5,000 tickets, signalling solid initial momentum.