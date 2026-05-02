The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Starrer Takes Decent Opening, Collects ₹3.80 Crore

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

One of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on Friday. The Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt starrer has, of course, taken a bumper opening internationally, but in India, the collection on the first day was strictly decent.

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 3.80 crore net in India on Friday, which is a decent amount. However, with an amazing pre-release buzz, and positive reviews, it was expected that the movie would take a better opening.

On Thursday, The Devil Wears Prada 2 had paid previews, and it collected Rs. 1.70 crore. So, the film's total collection in India is Rs. 5.50 crore net. We can expect that on Saturday and Sunday, the movie will show a jump at the box office, and by the end of its first weekend, The Devil Wears Prada 2 might collect around Rs. 18-20 crore. So, let's wait and watch.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Vs Ek Din Vs Raja Shivaji

So, three major films were released on Friday, and Raja Shivaji, as expected performed the best. On its first day, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer collected Rs. 11.35 crore (Marathi & Hindi), which is surely a good number.

Meanwhile, Ek Din took a very low opening, and collected Rs. 1.15 crore.

Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 has received positive reviews, so both movies are expected to show a jump at the box office. Meanwhile, Ek Din has received mixed reviews, so let's see whether it will show a growth in numbers over the weekend or not.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."