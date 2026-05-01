Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Aamir's Film To Take Low Opening, Hollywood Release & Riteish's Movie Heading For Good Start

Ek Din, Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection |

This week, three films have hit the big screens: Ek Din, Raja Shivaji, and The Devil Wears Prada 2. As expected, the Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi starrer has failed to get the audience to the theatres, and the film is heading for a very low opening. Meanwhile, the Hollywood movie and the Riteish Deshmukh starrer are surely going to take a good start at the box office.

Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

As per early estimates, Ek Din might collect around Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1 crore at the box office on its first day. The film's reviews are also quite mixed, so let's see if it will be able to show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

The Devil Wears Prada 2, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 4–5 crore at the box office in India. But, if the footfalls are better in the night shows, the collection can be more as well.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji is heading for the best opening among all the releases. The movie might collect around Rs. 12–13 crore at the box office, and if it gets more footfalls in the night show, then the collection can be more than Rs. 13 crore as well.

Ek Din Review

Ek Din has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Ek Din is a decent film, and you can watch it once. Romantic film lovers won't be disappointed, but of course, don't expect something great. Also, the movie is a treat for Sai Pallavi fans."

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Devil Wears Prada 2, and wrote, "Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you."