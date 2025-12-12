The Devil Box Office Collection Day 1: Darshan Starrer Takes A Very Good Opening

After around two years, Darshan's fans got to see him on the big screens in The Devil, and they were clearly very excited to watch their favourite actor on the big screens. The Devil, which was released on Thursday, has taken a very good opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, the movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 10 crore, which is a good amount. But the film has received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience, so it will be interesting to see whether it will show a jump at the box office during the weekend.

The Devil Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to some reports, The Devil is made on a budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, with an opening of Rs. 10 crore, the film is already in the safe zone and expected to become a huge hit at the box office.

Darshan's Message To His Fans From Jail

Darshan is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. But, ahead of the release of The Devil, a message from the actor to his fans was shared on his Instagram.

The message read, "This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you- your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment. I want to tell you this... please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. At this point in my life, my biggest power is you. And all I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters-our movie, Devil (sic)."

"I am who I am because of you all. And I know-not just believe, but know that you will shower Devil with the same immense love you have always shown me. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, every voice... not with words, but with the roaring success of this film. That will be your voice. That will be our statement. Hearing about your promotions, your dedication, your unity... it fills me with pride and emotion. I can't wait for the day I meet you all again, look you in the eyes, and thank you for standing like a wall around me. Just like you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. And remember-time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything. Until then, keep your heads high, your hearts strong, and your love unshakeable. With all my love, Your Dasa Darshan (sic)," the message further read.