The big switch: From Krystle D’souza to Laksh Lalwani, here are some TV actors who are gearing up for their Bollywood debuts

We’ve always admired television actors for their craft, simplicity and their ability to glue us to the TV daily for hours. Many television actors, who enjoy an immense fan base, end up making the big switch. The small screen has gifted Bollywood phenomenal actors like Shah Rukh Khan (he did TV shows like Fauji, Circus), Vidya Balan (Hum Paanch), late Sushant Singh Rajput (Pavitra Rishta), Rajeev Khandelwal (Kahiin to Hoga), Sakshi Tanwar (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii), Ankita Lokhande (Pavitra Rishta), Radhika Madan (Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi), to name a few. And, the trend continues with more TV actors gearing up to wow the audience on the big screen. Here are some of them:
Krystle D’souza
There are few who haven’t seen her on the small screen. She has almost become a household name after 14 years of experience in the TV world with shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Baat Humari Pakki Hai, among others. She is now gearing up for a Bollywood debut with the multi-starrer film Chehre. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and will release on April 30.
Ankit Siwach
Ankit Siwach is popular for his turn as Adhiraj Pandey in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ram in Manmohini and Vikram Jai Singh in Beyhadh 2. Ankit is soon going to make a Bollywood debut, with the Banaras Vanilla, a romantic drama directed by Sumit Mishra.
Palak Tiwari
Daughter of renowned television actor, Shweta Tiwari, Palak will be seen in Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The film, directed by Vishal Mishra, is a horror-thriller that finds its roots in a real-life story. It revolves around a woman named Rosie, who works at a BPO organisation in Gurugram, and one fine day goes missing.
Viraf Patel
Model-actor Viraf Patel has worked in popular television shows such as Mahi Way, Ek Boond Ishq, Kismat and Naamkarann among others. He will make his big-screen debut in director Amin Hajee’s upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Aamir Khan makes a cameo in the film, which will see a theatrical release on April 2.
Laksh Lalwani
The blue-eyed television actor, who has worked in several hit shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus is now stepping his foot into the Bollywood fraternity with Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Laksh will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.
