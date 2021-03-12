The big switch: From Krystle D’souza to Laksh Lalwani, here are some TV actors who are gearing up for their Bollywood debuts

We’ve always admired television actors for their craft, simplicity and their ability to glue us to the TV daily for hours. Many television actors, who enjoy an immense fan base, end up making the big switch. The small screen has gifted Bollywood phenomenal actors like Shah Rukh Khan (he did TV shows like Fauji, Circus), Vidya Balan (Hum Paanch), late Sushant Singh Rajput (Pavitra Rishta), Rajeev Khandelwal (Kahiin to Hoga), Sakshi Tanwar (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii), Ankita Lokhande (Pavitra Rishta), Radhika Madan (Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi), to name a few. And, the trend continues with more TV actors gearing up to wow the audience on the big screen. Here are some of them:

Krystle D’souza