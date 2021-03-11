From Ahan Shetty to Manushi Chhillar: Bollywood debutants of 2021 to watch out for

Ahan Shetty
Even before his debut, Ahan Shetty became a young heartthrob, all thanks to his social media presence. The debutant is all set for his first film titled Tadap, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu language film. He will be paired opposite Tara Sutaria. In his debut project, he will also be seen packing some punches and engaging in action sequences. The first poster of the film featuring Ahan has already aroused excitement among the audience.
Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar won the Miss India crown in 2017. That same year, she went on to win the Miss World pageant. After working as a model, endorsing some of the biggest brands and comprehensive social work, she is now awaiting the release of her big Bollywood debut, Prithviraj, also starring Akshay Kumar. The historical drama will see her playing Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife.
Rashmika Mandanna
The young actor, who marked her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film, Kirik Party, already has multiple hits under her belt. Having worked with some of the biggest names in the South like Mahesh Babu, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda and proving her mettle across genres and languages, she is now gearing up to carve a niche for herself in Bollywood. Rashmika is currently shooting for her debut Bollywood film, Mission Majnu, where she is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra
Pranitha Subhash
Pranitha Subhash’s first acting project was Porki, a Kannada film released in 2010. Ever since there has been no looking back for the young actor who successfully dabbled in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is currently looking forward to surprising her fans with two big-ticket Bollywood projects, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Hungama 2. While the former sees her playing IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Kar-nik’s wife, Hungama 2 will be a testament to her comic timing.
Arjun Kanungo
Arjun Kanungo’s first music single titled Baaki Baatein Peene Baad made him an instant sensation with throngs of fans rooting for him. A trained singer, national-level basketball player, trained method actor and a live performer, Arjun is a man of many talents. All set to add a new feather to his accomplishments, he will next be seen in Radhe starring Salman Khan. In his words, he was personally chosen by the superstar for the part.
