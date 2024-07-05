The Auditors OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Ha-Kyun's & Lee Jung-ha's K-Drama

The Auditors OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shin Ha-Kyun's & Lee Jung-ha | A still from the trailer

The Auditors is an upcoming South Korean drama that promises a blend of thriller and comedy, starring Shin Ha-kyun and Lee Jung-ha in the lead roles. It is set to release on an OTT platform in July, exploring the themes of corruption, lies, scandal, and unity.

When and where to watch The Auditors?

The workplace drama is set to stream from July 6, 2024. It will be available on Viki Rakuten. In South Korea, the series will release on TvN every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST.

Plot

The plot follows Shin Chai-il, a team leader of JU Construction, and his assistant, Goo Han-soo. When a company becomes entangled in a web of corruption, the duo embarks on a thrilling journey to discover the truth. The journey leads them to discover secrets they never knew before. The series also reveals how they fight corruption in the company with the help of Ha-kyun and develop a bond.

All about The Auditors

The thriller comedy stars Shin Ha-Kyun as Shin Cha-il, Lee Jung-ha as Goo Han-soo, Jo Aram as Yoon Seo-jin, and Jin Goo as Hwang Dae-Woong, among others.

It is directed by Joo Sang-kyu and Kwon Young-il. Choi Min-ho has written the film and Lim Ha-young has composed the music.