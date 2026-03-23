The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Along With Trophy; Reveals A Farmer Got ₹50 Lakh - Watch Video

The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Visits Siddhivinayak Temple | Instagram

Colors TV's reality show, The 50, came to an end on Sunday. The finale saw Shiv Thakare and Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu) in the top two, and the former won the show. On Monday, Shiv visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, along with his trophy, and later happily posed for the paparazzi.

While talking to the media about the show, Shiv said, "Yeh pyaara show isliye tha kyuke fan ko paise jaane wala the. Kisi ki life ban gayi. Ek banda hai, kheti karta hai, usko poore 50 lakh mil gaye, bahot badi baat hai (This was a lovely show because a fan was going to get the money. Someone's life has been changed. There's this guy, who is a farmer, and he got Rs. 50 lakh, which is a great thing)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Shiv Thakare's Win

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "Jo jeeta wohi Sikander (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Starting bappa se huyi thi harte kaise (sic)."

A supporter of Faisu commented, "Khairat wali jeet ka Kya Matlab.. shiv ke group wale Faisu ko task me distract kare ke apko Jetaya .. isko kya ap honest win mante ho .. shiv should not be the winner.. Faisu was honest and well deserving (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While sharing the pictures from inside the temple, Shiv wrote, "Shuruaat Bappa ke naam, aur jeet bhi unhi ke naam 🏆🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)."

Before The 50, Shiv has been a part of many reality shows like MTV Roadies 15, Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, he was the 1st runner up in Bigg Boss 16.

We are sure fans of Shiv are very happy that he won The 50.