The 50: Shiv Thakare Wins Trophy, Dedicates Victory To Prince Narula For Sacrificing His Ticket

The 50 Winner | Photo Via Instagram

The reality show The 50 crowned its winner today, and it is Shiv Thakare, marking yet another win in his career after he also won Bigg Boss Marathi 2. From the 50 contestants who entered the show, the race narrowed down to five finalists, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Rajat Dalal, Krishna Shroff, Kaka, and Shiv Thakare, with Shiv emerging victorious over them all.

After Shiv was announced as the winner, he turned emotional, saying that all he wished for was to rush home to his mother, who had been praying for his win, and personally hand over the trophy to her.

Through a series of gripping challenges, the contestants built the prize pot, which reached Rs 40,44,000. The Rs 50 lakh prize money for the Grand Finale was not awarded to the winner but to one of the registered followers, Sitaram, who had backed the winning contestant throughout the show. Shiv Thakare made the announcement and handed over the Rs 50 lakh cheque to him, thanking him for all his support.