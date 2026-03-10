The 50: Did Nikki Tamboli Accuse Prince Narula & Shiv Thakare Of 'Buying Fake Comments' After Boyfriend Arbaz Patel's Exit?

Did Nikki Tamboli Accuse Prince Narula & Shiv Thakare Of 'Buying Fake Comments' |

The drama in The 50 continues to intensify with every episode. In the latest episode, Arbaz Patel was given the exit order following a heated confrontation with Shiv Thakare and Prince Narula. The argument erupted after Arbaz’s girlfriend, Nikki Tamboli, accused the two of making body-shaming remarks.

After Arbaz's dramatic eviction, Nikki was seen breaking down in tears. Shortly after his elimination, she shared a cryptic message on social media, accusing someone of buying "fake comments" on her post. However, she did not reveal who the remark was directed at.

Nikki wrote, "Meri post pe fake comments karwane se zyada mehnat agar apni life pe karate to shayad collaborations pe zindagi nahi chalti." She then added, "Meri post pe fake comments kharidne se acha hai apni respect kharrid lo, shayad zyada kaam aa jaaye (sic)." She further ended her post by saying that the person she was referring to had justified anger because the wounds were deep.

Nikki Tamboli's cryptic post |

Even though she did not name anyone, many believe she was indirectly talking about Prince and Shiv, since Arbaz had an altercation with them before receiving the exit order. Before too, we have seen Nikki calling out the alleged body-shaming remarks made by Prince in The 50. She took to her social media to call out Prince for "hiding behind daughter's name for sympathy."

As Nikki called out Prince's mocking, he came forward and said, "I'm sorry agar tujhe bura laga." Prince further claimed that what he said was meant as a joke and that he did not intend to bully her. However, Nikki continued to stand her ground, saying that she was deeply hurt and that one should not joke in such a manner. As Prince apologised to Nikki, his wife Yuvika Chaudhary said that an apology was needed in that moment.

The 50 releases new episodes at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.