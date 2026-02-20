'Mujhe Meri Nasal...': Rajat Dalal REACTS To Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey After Her Eviction From The 50

Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey | Photo Via JioHotstar

In the latest episode of the reality show The 50, Chahat Pandey was eliminated from the show. Following her eviction, towards the end of the episode, Nikki Tamboli teased Rajat Dalal during a light-hearted banter, saying, "Aapki bandi toh chali gayi," referencing their growing chemistry on the show.

Rajat Dalal On Nikki Tamboli's 'Aapki Bandi' Remark For Chahat Pandey

In response, Rajat stated that he could never date Chahat. He added, "Didi (Sapna) se poochho… Didi, kya main non-Jatt se shaadi kar sakta hoon? Dekho, mere ghar wale… Main ek simple si baat bolta hoon, main sabki izzat karta hoon, na koi bada hai na koi chhota. Par mujhe meri nasal ki hi chahiye…"

(Ask Didi (Sapna)… Didi, can I marry a non-Jatt? Look at my family… I’ll say one simple thing, I respect everyone; no one is big or small. But I want someone from my own community.)

Rajat Dalal Gets Jealous As Chahat Hugs Prince Narula

During one of the episodes, Chahat was saved from nominations and was later seen speaking to Prince Narula, whom she considers her brother. Prince promised to save her whenever he got the chance and hugged her after revealing that her team members wanted her out. When Chahat returned to her group and shared the conversation, Rajat questioned her, asking, "Why did you hug him?" Although she clarified that she sees Prince as a brother, Rajat appeared visibly jealous, with fellow housemates teasing him about it.

Later, before a task, Rajat urged his teammates not to send Chahat into the danger zone, saying, "Meri Chahat ko sacrifice mat karna," a remark that quickly went viral on social media. The two were then paired for a task in which Rajat had to place books on Chahat’s head while she balanced them and walked to a bookshelf.

During the challenge, his friends and other contestants teased him by chanting Chahat’s name and singing "Wah Wah Ramji," even calling them 'Bhaiya-Bhabhi.' Rajat was seen blushing and smiling, rather than asking them to stop.

#Rahat Miya biwi jaise jhagadte hai yeh to 🫴🏻🤣🤣

Ghar ghar ki kahani 🤣🤣

Rajat ki ek hug se chahat ka blush toh dekho 🥹#The50 #RajatDalaI #Chahatpandeypic.twitter.com/FrVMzQYi0N — 𝐊𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐚𓅋 (@Aiko_JN) February 13, 2026

Before The 50, Chahat and Rajat were also a part of Bigg Boss 18.