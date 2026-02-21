'Laga Hi Nahi Game Khelne Gaye Hain': The 50 Alleged Winner Shiv Thakare's First Reaction After Show

The 50 alleged winner Shiv Thakare's first reaction |

There has been rumour about Shiv Thakare winning The 50 show. The shooting of the show has been completed. Soon after the shoot, Prince Narula and Shiv's reactions are out. When asked whether they had any controversy inside the house, Prince and Shiv both claimed that they ever not involved in any fights inside the house.

"Bahar aa ke hame lag raha hai ghar acha tha," said Prince, according to Telly Chakkar. The 50’s reported winner, Shiv, mentioned that there were animals inside the house. Prince then added that they had more fun in the house than actually playing the game. "Itni dikhi nahi hai par hamne bhot sari masti kari hai," he said.

Shiv also shared that they followed a diet inside the house. "Laga hi nahi game khelne gaye hain," he remarked when asked about his reaction after coming out of The 50 house. Prince and Shiv then compared the set of The 50 with their homes, saying the only difference was that their houses in Mumbai were smaller, while The 50’s house was much bigger.

When asked about the controversies and fights inside The 50 house, Shiv replied, "Ladai jhagde ham karte nahi." He added that whenever a fight occurred, they would simply leave that place.

The 50 Winner & Runner-Up

According to a report by Film Window, Prince sacrificed his ticket to the finale for Shiv, allowing Shiv to become a finalist while Prince was eliminated from the show. The reports later claimed that Shiv won the trophy on The 50, with Mr. Faisu allegedly being the runner-up. However, these reports were later refuted, as it was revealed that the shooting for the finale had been done for all finalists. Many speculate this was a strategy to prevent a drop in TRP during the finale episode. We'll have to wait for the official announcement of the finale episode's release date to discover the true winner of The 50.

The 50 new episodes releases every day at 10.30 pm on Colors TV and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.