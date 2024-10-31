 'That's So Cheap': Sana Makbul SLAMS Pap After He Says 'Mazze Nahi Aa Rahe' While Clicking Her At Diwali Bash (VIDEO)
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul lost her cool and slammed the paparazzi on Wednesday as she attended Arjun Bijlani's Diwali bash in Mumbai. In a video, a pap can be heard saying, "Mazze nahi aa rahe", to which another replied, "Isko mazze chahiye". Sana, who was visibly irked, then responded, "How bad! That's so cheap," and walked away.

Updated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul was seen losing her cool and slamming the paparazzi on Wednesday evening as she attended Arjun Bijlani's Diwali bash in Mumbai. She schooled the paparazzi for their distasteful comment while clicking her, and called their remark 'cheap'.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which Sana can be seen posing for the paps outside Arjun's residence, looking radiant in a violet kurta-pyjama set. As the paps urged her to look at their cameras, one of the photographers was heard saying, "Mazze nahi aa rahe, idhar dekho."

While Sana looked taken aback by the comment, another pap commented, "Isko mazza chahiye". The remarks did not go down well with the actress, who schooled the paps, and asked them to not use such words.

"How bad! That's so cheap. Aise nahi bolte. That's wrong," a visibly irked Sana said, before walking away.

As soon as the video surfaced, netizens rallied by Sana's side, and criticised the paps for their disrespectful comments. "This is how a media person gives respect to a girl?" a user asked, while another wrote, "Paps are so unprofessional".

It was in August this year that Sana emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, defeating actor Ranvir Shorey and rapper Naezy. During her stint on the reality show, she was often spotted at loggerheads with Ranvir and she never shied away from taking a stand for herself.

Sana is a popular face in the television industry and has worked in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, and Vish, among others. She was also one of the semi-finalists on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

