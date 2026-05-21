'Thank You For Embracing Georgekutty': Drishyam 3 Actor Mohanlal Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans

Mohanlal Pens Heartfelt Note For Fans | Instagram

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies, and it has finally hit the big screens today (May 21, 2026). The third instalment of the Drishyam franchise is expected to take the box office by storm, but it has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. As Drishyam 3 has been released, Mohanlal penned a heartfelt note for fans on X.

The actor tweeted, "Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own (sic)." Check out the post below...

Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for… pic.twitter.com/TklQuOpnZA — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2026

Drishyam Part 1 was released in 2013, and it was a super hit at the box office. For his performance in the movie, Mohanlal had also won multiple awards.

Drishyam 2 was released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, and the film impressed the audience. Now, Drishyam 3 has been released, and the audience's expectations from the film have been quite high. While the early reviews were mixed, let's wait and watch what response the film gets further.

Drishyam 3 Review

The Free Press Journal review gave 3.5 stars to Drishyam 3 and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Read Also Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Starrer Shows What Happens When Survival Becomes A Habit

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

Drishyam 3 is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office. But, it will be interesting to see whether it will beat the opening records of L2: Empuraan, which had minted Rs. 68-70 crore gross worldwide on its first day.