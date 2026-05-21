Drishyam 3 X Review: 'Nothing Exciting', 'Masterpiece'; Mohanlal Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Drishyam 3 X Review | Instagram

Finally, the wait is over! One of the most-awaited Malayalam films, Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has hit the big screens. The film is the third instalment of the Drishyam series, and moviegoers were super excited to watch it. Well, many people have already watched Drishyam 3, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Drishyam 3 keeps you hooked with an unpredictable plot and Jeethu’s sharp writing. While the climax feels different from the first two films, it still lands well. Mohanlal’s commanding presence makes it a must-watch film (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Drishyam3 Average Overall Nothing exciting Usual Series Template with okayish turn in the climax 👍 Watchable Once (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The third time, Georgekutty is fiercer than ever. Drishyam 3 is simply superb. The way Jeethu Joseph webs every detail together is unimaginable. And Mohanlal, what a range this man brings to a character. Absolute masterclass (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

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The film has clearly received a mixed response from netizens. However, it is expected to take the box office by storm on its first day.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

Drishyam 3 had fantastic advance booking, and reportedly, in pre-sales, it collected around Rs. 35 crore gross worldwide. We can expect the movie to take a bumper opening at the box office.

Will Drishyam 3 Beat L2: Empuraan?

The highest-opening Malayalam film till now is L2: Empuraan, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, had taken an opening of around Rs. 68–70 crore gross worldwide.

So, let's wait and watch whether Drishyam 3 will be able to beat L2: Empuraan or not.

Interestingly, Drishyam 3 has been released on Mohanlal's 66th birthday.