Drishyam 3 Teaser: 'Amazing', 'Just Release This Already'; Mohanlal Is Back As Georgekutty, First Glimpse Of Malayalam Movie Leaves Netizens Impressed - Watch

Drishyam 3 Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of the Malayalam film, Drishyam 3, was released on Wednesday. Mohanlal took to social media to share the teaser with his fans. Well, the teaser doesn't give out much about the storyline of the film. However, it is intense and keeps us hooked to the screen for those 1 minute 50 seconds.

The Drishyam franchise is known for its unbelievable twists and turns, and well, the teaser of the third instalment promises that this time also we are in for a very interesting cat and mouse game. Watch the teaser below...

Netizens Impressed With Drishyam 3 Teaser

Netizens are very impressed with the Drishyam 3 teaser, and they are looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. A netizen tweeted, "People may disagree but this is actually an amazing teaser. Teasing the danger without fully revealing was a great move. But some of the character shots felt like it was from a low budget film. #drishyam3 (sic)."

Read Also Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Welcomes Baby Girl With Shivaleeka Oberoi 3 Years After...

Another X user wrote, "Most awaited Drishyam 3 official teaser is out, looks intense and curious what happens to the family. Lets find out on 21st May 2026. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Nothing's revealed and that's exactly why I'm excited. Don't release anything from this film. I'm already sold for this one. Just release this already. Jeethu's been telling again that this is a drama but again I'm getting hyped for this one (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is all set to release on May 21, 2026. The first instalment was a hit at the box office, and it was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic. But now, once again, the third part is slated to hit the big screens.

While Malayalam Drishyam 3 is slated to release in May this year, the Hindi version will hit the big screens in October 2026.