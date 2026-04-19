Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Welcomes Baby Girl With Shivaleeka Oberoi 3 Years After Marriage: 'Our Goddess Laxmi Has Arrived'

Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi Become Parents To Baby Girl | Photo Via Instagram

Abhishek Pathak, director of Drishyam 3, and his wife, actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, have welcomed a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, April 19. The couple tied the knot in February 2023 in Goa and first met in 2020 on the sets of Khuda Haafiz, a film produced by Abhishek and starring Shivaleeka.

Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Welcome Baby Girl

On Sunday, sharing the announcement, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form." In the adorable template, the new parents wrote, "In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude. we welcome our precious Baby Girl! Blessed parents Shivaleeka & Abhishek."

Check out the official announcement:

Reacting to the arrival of the little one, actress Ishita Dutta wrote in the comment section, "Congratulations", along with three red heart emojis. Aahana Kumra added, "Aww!! Congratulations @shivaleekaoberoi and @abhishekpathakk". Several others also congratulated the new parents in the comment section on their new journey.

Abhishek Pathak, Shivaleeka Oberoi Pregnancy Announcement

In December 2025, Abhishek and Shivaleeka announced pregnancy on their Instagram handles with an adorable joint post. In one photo, Shivaleeka, dressed in a red outfit, held tiny baby socks while Abhishek, in a black shirt, embraced her in front of a Christmas tree. Another photo showed the couple holding a Christmas ornament with the message "Baby Pathak Arriving 2026" on the tree, their faces not visible in the shot.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka recently completed three years of marriage earlier this year in February 2026 and shared adorable photos from their wedding anniversary celebration.

Abhishek has directed films such as Drishyam 2 and Ujda Chaman, and produced projects including Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Khuda Haafiz, and Section 375.