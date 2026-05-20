Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Report: Mohanlal Starrer's Pre-Sales Nears ₹25 Crore Gross Worldwide

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking Report | YouTube

Drishyam 3 is one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies of the year. It is the third instalment of the Drishyam franchise, and the moviegoers are looking forward to watching the film on the big screens. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is heading for a bumper opening.

According to Sacnilk, the Mohanlal starrer, for its opening day, has already minted nearly Rs. 25 crore gross in pre-release sales worldwide, and in India, reportedly, it has earned Rs. 10.50 crore gross. The numbers are excellent, and by the end of the day, we can expect the pre-release sales to be around Rs. 40 crore gross worldwide.

Will Drishyam 3 Beat L2: Empuraan?

The highest-opening Malayalam film till now is L2: Empuraan, which also starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie, which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, had taken an opening of around Rs. 68–70 crore gross worldwide.

It will be interesting to see whether Drishyam 3 will be able to beat L2: Empuraan at the box office on the first day or not.

Drishyam 3 Runtime

The runtime of Drishyam 3 is 159.05 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 5 seconds long. The first instalment of the film was 164 minutes long, and the runtime of the second part was 153 minutes.

Drishyam 3 CBFC Certificate

Drishyam 3 has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions were passed by CBFC without any visual and audio cuts. But, in the Telugu version, the word 'f**k' was asked to be muted.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is slated to release on May 21, 2026. While it is a Malayalam film, it will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.