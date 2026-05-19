Drishyam 3: No Cuts For Malayalam, Tamil & Kannada Versions Of Mohanlal Starrer, But Word 'F**K' Gets Muted in Telugu Version - Report

Drihsyam 3 Poster | Instagram

Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies. The film will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as well, and it is expected to take the box office by storm. Meanwhile, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jeetu Joseph's directorial has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The portal has reported that the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions have been passed by CBFC without any visual and audio cuts. But, in the Telugu version, the word 'f**k' has been muted.

In the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, the makers were asked to include a warning card about smoking, and in the Kannada version, they were told to add a warning card about the consumption of alcohol. The Malayalam version of the Mohanlal starrer was passed by CBFC on May 11, and the dubbed versions were passed on May 15.

Drishyam 3 Runtime

The runtime of Drishyam 3 is 159.05 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 39 minutes, and 5 seconds long. The first instalment of the film was 164 minutes long, and the runtime of the second part was 153 minutes.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

Drishyam 3 is slated to release on May 21, 2026. The first instalment was released in 2013, and it received a fantastic response. Part 2 got an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, and now, after five years, Part 3 is all set to hit the big screens.

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking

According to reports, Drishyam 3 is all set to take a bumper opening at the box office. Reportedly, till now, the movie has crossed Rs. 20 crore gross worldwide in pre-sales, which is excellent.

While Drishyam 3 will be dubbed and released in South Indian languages, it won't be released in Hindi, as Ajay Devgn is making a third part; however, reportedly, the storyline of both movies will be different.