Drishyam 3 Review: Mohanlal Starrer Shows What Happens When Survival Becomes A Habit

Title: Drishyam 3

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy

Where: In theatres

Rating: ***1/2

Memory is a stubborn accomplice. In Drishyam 3, it lurks behind every family dinner, every cautious glance, and every unfinished sentence. Director Jeethu Joseph returns to the moral labyrinth he built over a decade ago, once again asking whether survival can ever truly coexist with innocence.

Set several years after the events of Drishyam 2, the film revisits Georgekutty and his family, who continue to live beneath the shadow of a crime they were never meant to commit. What once resembled a cleverly staged cover-up has now evolved into a permanent psychological condition. Peace, in this universe, is merely an interval between suspicions.

The narrative unfolds with deliberate restraint, taking its time to revisit old scars before reopening them completely. The first two acts unfold patiently, sometimes excessively so, testing the viewer’s loyalty to the franchise. The tension here is less explosive and more domestic, simmering beneath ordinary conversations and wedding proposals getting rejected. A looming threat emerges when forces from the past attempt to sabotage Anju’s future, while the police remain unwilling to let old wounds stay buried.

Yet, when the film finally gathers momentum in its closing stretch, it regains the manipulative brilliance that made the franchise iconic. The final act delivers layered revelations and strategic reversals, though the screenplay occasionally ties itself into unnecessarily elaborate knots merely to prove Georgekutty’s intellectual superiority. One begins to suspect that the police department exists solely to admire his homework.

Unlike the earlier instalments, Drishyam 3 functions less as a thriller and more as a meditation on paranoia, guilt, and the exhausting labour of sustaining a lie across generations. It lacks the nail-biting urgency of the original, but compensates with emotional fatigue that feels disturbingly human.

Actors’ Performance

Mohanlal once again anchors the film with remarkable restraint. His Georgekutty is no longer just a protective father, but a weary strategist trapped in a game he cannot escape. Much of the performance unfolds through silence rather than speech.

Meena brings emotional depth as Rani, portraying a woman worn down by years of fear. Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil convincingly portray daughters shaped by lingering trauma.

Siddique is particularly effective as Prabhakar, conveying grief and suppressed rage with admirable control. Asha Sharath remains compelling as the mother still seeking justice, while Murali Gopy brings quiet intensity to IG Bastin.

Music and Aesthetics

The film’s visual language remains grounded and functional rather than stylistically ambitious. Its modest production design carries the texture of regional realism, though some sequences feel visually plain for a franchise of this scale. The background score works efficiently without becoming intrusive, allowing tension to emerge organically rather than through orchestral coercion.

Interestingly, the screenplay slips in observations about social morality, shame, and female vulnerability without sounding preachy. A few dialogues linger long after the credits, particularly those spoken by Georgekutty with philosophical calmness.

FPJ Verdict

Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions.