Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Jana Nayagan's Leaked Version Illegally Telecast On TV Cable Channel In Tamil Nadu

Jana Nayagan's Leaked Version Illegally Telecast On TV | Instagram

The problems for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan are clearly not coming to an end. The film, which was supposed to be released on January 9, 2026, was postponed, and it is still stuck with the revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification. A few days ago, the movie was leaked online, and while the makers have taken strict action against the people who leaked it, according to a report, the film was illegally telecast on a local TV cable channel in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

According to India Today, a member of Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, approached the police and informed them about the illegal airing. After the complaint was filed, the Coimbatore District Police arrested a 44-year-old man for illegally telecasting the film.

The accused named S Palanisamy is from Ram Nagar, Karumathampatti, and is the owner of Raasi Prime Movie channel. He had telecast the film on April 11. Following the investigation, Palanisamy was arrested by Karumathampatti police. He has been sent to judicial custody, and the channel’s office has been sealed.

Jana Nayagan Leaked

It was on April 9, when a few clips of Jana Nayagan were leaked online, and later reportedly full HD movie was available for download. However, soon the makers took strict action against the leak, and they warned people from watching, downloading, and sharing the leaked content.

Celebrities Support Jana Nayagan Makers

Many celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, and others took to social media to condemn the leak and urged the audience not to watch the leaked content.

Jana Nayagan Release Date

Jana Nayagan was slated to release on January 9, 2026. But the film didn't receive a certificate from CBFC, and the makers took the matter to court. After a legal tussle, the film was finally submitted to the revising committee, and till now, Jana Nayagan has not received a certificate from CBFC.