'Terrible Loss': Swanand Kirkire Mourns Pakistani Singer Haniya Aslam's Death, Shares Last WhatsApp Chat With Her

Recently, Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, part of the popular Zeb-Haniya duo, passed away on Sunday, August 11th, at the age of 39 due to a cardiac arrest. Haniya’s cousin and music partner, Zeb Bangash, confirmed the news on Instagram. She was known for her work on Coke Studio.

Playback singer and writer Swanand Kirkire, who collaborated with Haniya on kaho Kya Khayal Hai, mourned her demise. He also shared a screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat and wrote, "My dearest Haniya Aslam @citrushaniya is no more. She suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away peacefully last night. We shared a special bond when we collaborated on @dewarists 2. “ kaho kya khayal hai “ I'm sharing my last conversation with her, which took place just a few days ago."

Check it out:

He added, "We have an unfinished album that we were working on together. @zebbangash, sending you and your family a big hug. May God give you the strength to cope with this loss. Haniya, we will see you on the other side. Until then, your sweet voice and melodious guitar riffs will continue to play in our ears, reminding us of the terrible loss of losing you."

Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, commented, "I can’t believe it. RIP, dearest Haniya." Singer-musician Ankur Tewari added, "This is shocking. Just spoke with her a couple of weeks back." Harshdeep Kaur said, "Can’t believe this… she was a sweet soul."

Haniya was born in Karachi, Pakistan. According to Youlin Magazine, she studied in the USA and the UK. She completed her Audio Engineering Diploma (AED) in Canada.

She also worked with AR Rahman for Highway’s song Sooha Saaha, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.