 Terminator Zero OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
The upcoming anime show is based on James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd's popular film of the same name

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Terminator Zero OTT Release Date | Trailer

Terminator Zero is a science-fiction animated series featuring the voice of Timothy Olyphant in the lead. The series is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

Release date and platform of Terminator Zero on oTT?

The action-thriller series consists of eight episodes, which will be released on August 29, 2024. Netflix has already bought the streaming rights.

The streaming platform has shared the poster of the series on X and wrote, "From the anime studio that brought you "Ghost in the Shell", comes a new chapter in the Terminator saga. TERMINATOR ZERO premieres on Judgement Day (August 29th) only on Netflix."

Story

Terminator Zero follows the story of the Terminator movies and narrates the story of an old man named Malcolm Lee who tries to make an AI to compete against Skynet after Judgement Day in 1997 when Skymet attacked humanity. However, things take an intense turn when Skymet kills Lee. Will he be able to save himself from a Terminator assassin?

Cast and production of Terminator Zero

The eight-episodic series features the voices of Timothy Olyphant as The Terminator, Malcolm Lee as Andre Holland, Eiko as Sonooya Mizuno, The Prophet as Ann Dowd, and Kokoro as Rosario Dawson. The upcoming anime show is based on James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd's popular film of the same name. Mattson Tomlin has written the series and Masashi Kudo has directed it.

