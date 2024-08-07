Django OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Stream On OTT

Django OTT Release Date | Trailer

Django is a period drama starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Lisa Vicari, Nicholas Pinnock, and Noomi Rapace in the lead roles. The series premiered on Canal+ on February 13, 2023, and was released in Italy on February 17, 2023. Now, it is set to stream on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Django on OTT

The 10-episodic series will stream from August 9, 2024, on Lionsgate Play.

Plot

The series is set in Old West and follows the story of an old man named Django who embarks on a journey to New Babylon to find his daughter after his family gets murdered. He believes that his daughter, Sarah, has survived and she is out somewhere in the city, perhaps waiting for him. After some time, he finally finds Sarah and learns that she is about to marry Ellis. What happens when Sarah sees her father? Will she be able to accept him after eight years?

Cast

The series features Matthias Schoenaerts in a tutorial role, Nicholas Pinnock as John Ellis, Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Thurman, Lisa Vicari as Sarah Wright, Jyuddah Jaymes as Seymour Ellis, Eric Kole as Phillip Ellis, Tom Austen as Elijah Turner, Abigail Thorn as Jess and Tobi Ibitoye as Harry, among others.

About Django

The French-Italian series which is created by Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli, is an adaptation of Sergio Corbucci's film of the same name. The series is written by Leonardo Fasoli, Max Hurwitz, Maddalena Ravagli, and Francesca Comencini has directed it. Mokadelic has composed the music, and Atlantique Productions has produced the series with Cattleya.