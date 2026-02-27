 Tere Naam Re-Release: Salman Khan Fans Go Berserk In Theatre, Video Goes Viral - Watch
Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam has re-released on Friday, February 27, 2026. The fans of the actor were super excited to watch the movie, and now, a video has gone viral on social media in which fans are going berserk on the actor's entry scene in the film.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Tere Naam Re-Release | YouTube / X (Twitter)

Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam was released in 2003. The Satish Kaushik directorial had received a decent response at the box office, but later it got a cult status. Now, on Friday, February 27, 2026, the film was re-released, and of course, fans of Salman rushed to the theatres to watch it. A video from a theatre has gone viral on social media, in which we can hear fans shouting and cheering on Salman's entry scene.

A fan tweeted the video and wrote, "The OG 'Radhe Bhaiya' craze is back. Salman Khan isn’t just a star; he’s an era (sic)." Check out the video below...

Well, hearing the cheers, we can just say that Salman's fans surely know how to celebrate his movies. Also, the actor's performance as Radhe is regarded as one of the best acts of his career.

Tere Naam Box Office Collection

In 2003, Tere Naam collected Rs. 15.14 crore nett in India, and its worldwide gross collection was Rs. 24.55 crore. The film was made on a budget of Rs. 10 crore.

Now, it will be interesting to see how much the movie will collect during its re-release. Meanwhile, neither Salman nor Bhumika has posted anything about the film's re-release.

Salman Khan Upcoming Movies

Salman currently has only one film lined up, titled Battle of Galwan. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial was slated to release on April 17, 2026; however, according to reports, the movie has been postponed, and it will hit the big screens on August 14, 2026. But the makers have not yet officially announced the release date.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently facing a setback in personal life, as his father and veteran writer, Salim Khan, is in the hospital. He was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026, but he has not been discharged yet.

