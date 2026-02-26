'Hum Sab Dua Kar Rahe Hai...': Aamir Khan Shares Health Update Of Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan - Watch Video

Aamir Khan Shares Health Update Of Salim Khan | Instagram

Veteran writer and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on February 17, 2026. He is still in the hospital, and recently, at an event, Aamir Khan gave an update on Khan's health. The actor revealed that when he had gone to meet the writer, he was in the ICU.

Aamir said, "Main Salim sahab se milne gaya tha, Hum sab dua kar rahe hai ke woh jaldi se achche hojaye. Woh ICU mein the, toh main unse personally nahi mil paaya, lekin main unki family ke saath mein baitha tha (I went to meet Salim Sahib. We are all praying for his speedy recovery. He was in the ICU, so I couldn't meet him in person, but I sat with his family)."

The actor further added, "Aur jo mujhe Alvira ji bata rahi hai har roz ke unki health improve ho rahi hai aur hum sab prathana aur dua kar rahe hai ki jald se jald woh ghar aajaye aur unki sehat wapis aajaye (And from what Alvira ji is telling me, his health is improving every day, and we are all praying that he comes home as soon as possible and his health gets better)."

Salim Khan Hospitalised

Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17, 2026. Soon, the whole Khan family rushed to the hospital to be with him, including Salman.

After the writer was admitted to the hospital, the doctor had spoken to the media, and revealed, "We needed to carry out investigations, and today we performed a minor procedure. The procedure performed was a DCA by a neurosurgeon and been accomplished successfully. He is fine and stable and has been shifted to the ICU. By tomorrow, he will be taken off the ventilator. He is doing quite well. Age is a factor, we understand."

Fans of Salim Khan and Salman are praying for the former's speedy recovery.