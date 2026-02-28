 Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Starrer Earns ₹25 Lakh, Expected To Show Jump Over The Weekend
Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam was re-released on Friday, February 27, 2026. The film took a decent opening of around Rs. 25 lakh.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Finally, Salman Khan's fans' demand was fulfilled on February 27, 2026, as Tere Naam was re-released in theatres in India. The cult film, which was directed by Satish Kaushik, also stars Bhumika Chawla in the lead role. While many people on social media feel that it wasn't the right time to re-release the movie due to Ramzan, Tere Naam has taken a decent opening at the box office.

According to Pinkvilla, the movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 25 lakh. Tere Naan has received a limited release, and as Salman didn't post anything about it, the pre-release buzz was also quite average.

However, looking at the craze of the audience in theatres, we can expect Tere Naam to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

article-image

Fans' Craze For Tere Naam

There are videos going viral on social media, in which fans are seen cheering on Salman's entry scene, and are also dancing in the theatres. Watch the videos below...

This craze of fans proves that Salman has an aura that no other superstar has in the Bollywood film industry. He just needs to do good films, and the audience will rush to theatres.

Tere Naam Box Office Collection

When Tere Naam was released in 2003, it was an average grosser at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 15.14 crore at the Indian box office against the budget of Rs. 10 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 24.55 crore.

article-image

Will Tere Naam Beat Sanam Teri Kasam?

When Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released last year, the film had collected around Rs. 34 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether Tere Naam will be able to beat that number at the box office or not.

