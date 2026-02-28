Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan Starrer Earns ₹25 Lakh, Expected To Show Jump Over The Weekend

Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Collection |

Finally, Salman Khan's fans' demand was fulfilled on February 27, 2026, as Tere Naam was re-released in theatres in India. The cult film, which was directed by Satish Kaushik, also stars Bhumika Chawla in the lead role. While many people on social media feel that it wasn't the right time to re-release the movie due to Ramzan, Tere Naam has taken a decent opening at the box office.

According to Pinkvilla, the movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs. 25 lakh. Tere Naan has received a limited release, and as Salman didn't post anything about it, the pre-release buzz was also quite average.

However, looking at the craze of the audience in theatres, we can expect Tere Naam to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans' Craze For Tere Naam

There are videos going viral on social media, in which fans are seen cheering on Salman's entry scene, and are also dancing in the theatres. Watch the videos below...

Never seen madness like this for a re-release.



Tere Naam storms back into theatres and proves some stories don’t fade - they just come back louder. 🔥



Pure nostalgia. Pure impact.



pic.twitter.com/RfHbhFZ372 — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) February 28, 2026

Tere Naam Radhe Bhaiya entry craze in theatre re-release morning show of megastar Salman Bhai 💥💥#TereNaamReRelease#SalmanKhan𓃵@BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/OAix4isfnH — Neil (@Neilneelu) February 27, 2026

Theatres were on fire today! 🔥



With the re-release of Tere Naam, as soon as “Lagan Lagi” started, the entire audience went wild - dancing, cheering, and celebrating every moment. #SalmanKhan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UC7DIDz4rx — Kumar Salmania 🔱🕉 (@om7690001376373) February 28, 2026

This craze of fans proves that Salman has an aura that no other superstar has in the Bollywood film industry. He just needs to do good films, and the audience will rush to theatres.

Tere Naam Box Office Collection

When Tere Naam was released in 2003, it was an average grosser at the box office. The movie had collected Rs. 15.14 crore at the Indian box office against the budget of Rs. 10 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 24.55 crore.

Will Tere Naam Beat Sanam Teri Kasam?

When Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released last year, the film had collected around Rs. 34 crore. So, it will be interesting to see whether Tere Naam will be able to beat that number at the box office or not.