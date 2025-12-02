Tere Ishk Mein Vs Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 4: Kriti's Film Shows Decent Hold At ₹60.25 Cr, Vijay Starrer Continues To Struggle

Photo Via YouTube

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's latest film Tere Ishk Mein crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office within just three days. Despite receiving disappointing reviews from the audience, the film surprised everyone with a strong opening, earning Rs 16 crore on Day 1 (Rs 15.25 crore in Hindi and Rs 0.75 crore in Tamil). It clashed with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh's Gustaakh Ishq, which continues to struggle at the box office.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, the film maintained a decent hold on its first Monday, collecting Rs 8.25 crore. With this, Tere Ishk Mein has reached a total of Rs 60 crore, with the Hindi version contributing Rs 7.75-8.25 crore net on Monday.

Gustaakh Ishq Box Office Collection Day 4

Gustaakh Ishq, which has been struggling to earn numbers and is facing tough competition from Tere Ishk Mein, performed poorly during its first three days at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 1.30 crore in India net. On its fourth day, Gustaakh Ishq earned around Rs 0.06 crore in India, bringing its total to Rs 1.36 crore.

It will be interesting to see how Tere Ishk Mein and Gustaakh Ishq perform at the box office in the coming week, especially since Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, releasing on December 5, is expected to offer tough competition to both films.

Tere Ishk Mein Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tere Ishk Mein 2 stars and wrote, "For all those expecting Tere Ishk Mein to be another Raanjhanaa, then, you will be sorely disappointed. Even though the film is not that bad, still... watch Tere Ishk Mein.. only Tere Risk Mein!"

Gustaakh Ishq Review

Meanwhile, the FOJ reviewer gave Gustaakh Ishq 2.5 stars and wrote, "Those who enjoy 'sher-o-shayari' and the sheer talent of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah ‘saahab’, this film is a must watch. The rest of the audience can watch it if you don't have any other to-do things on your bucket list. You won't regret your decision for sure."