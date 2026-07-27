Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 3: Aman Indra Kumar & Akanksha Sharma's Film Struggles, Earns ₹17 Lakh

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Indra Kumar's son Aman Indra Kumar and actress Akanksha Sharma's film Tera Yaar Hoon Main is struggling to make a mark at the box office. Despite expectations surrounding the film, the romantic drama has recorded disappointing numbers since its theatrical release.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, on Day 3, Tera Yaar Hoon Main witnessed a slight growth on its third day at the box office, collecting Rs 17 lakh net in India. The film had earned Rs 15 lakh net on Day 2, showing a marginal improvement in its daily earnings.

With the latest figures, the Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma starrer has collected a total of Rs 42 lakh net in India so far. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 49 lakh, while its worldwide gross collection is also reported to be around Rs 49 lakh.

Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the budget, reports suggest that Tera Yaar Hoon Main was made on an estimated budget of around Rs 30 crore.

Considering the reported budget, the film has recovered only a small fraction of its investment through theatrical earnings. With worldwide collections of approximately Rs 49 lakh, the film is currently far from reaching the break-even point, making its box office performance a major setback.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main marks a significant step for Aman Indra Kumar as he enters the film industry, but its box office journey so far has been disappointing.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tera Yaar Hoon Main 2 stars out of 5 and said, The film marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. As the son of well-known filmmaker Indra Kumar, expectations for Aman Indra Kumar are bound to be sky-high. But sadly, he fails to live up to them. Tera Yaar Hoon Main does not require you to brave the rains and watch it in theatres. If you skip the film, neither the world would change its shape, nor will you miss out on anything substantial!