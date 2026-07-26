Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Aman Indra Kumar & Akanksha Sharma's Film Collects ₹30 Lakh India Gross

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Filmmaker Indra Kumar's son Aman Indra Kumar and actress Akanksha Sharma's film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main , is struggling to make an impact at the box office. The romantic comedy-drama, which hit theatres on July 24, witnessed a slight improvement in collections on its second day but continues to post underwhelming numbers overall.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Tera Yaar Hoon Main collected Rs 15 lakh net in India on Day 2, registering a 50 per cent growth over its opening day collection of Rs 10 lakh net. The film was screened across 686 shows on Saturday.

With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 25 lakh, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 30 lakh after two days in theatres.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Budget

Reports suggest that Tera Yaar Hoon Main has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 30 crore.

While the Day 2 growth is a positive sign, the overall collections remain poor for a theatrical release. A 50 per cent jump from the opening day indicates improved footfalls, but the absolute figures are still far below expectations, suggesting that the film is struggling to attract audiences despite the weekend.

Directed as a romantic comedy-drama, the film marks the acting debut of Aman Indra Kumar, son of filmmaker Indra Kumar, alongside actress Akanksha Sharma. Despite the fresh pairing and the backing of a well-known filmmaker, the movie has failed to generate significant buzz among audiences.

All eyes are now on the film's Sunday collections, which will determine whether it can build momentum or continue its slow run at the box office.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tera Yaar Hoon Main 2 stars out of 5 and said, The film marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. As the son of well-known filmmaker Indra Kumar, expectations for Aman Indra Kumar are bound to be sky-high. But sadly, he fails to live up to them. Tera Yaar Hoon Main does not require you to brave the rains and watch it in theatres. If you skip the film, neither the world would change its shape, nor will you miss out on anything substantial!