Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Aman Indra Kumar & Akanksha Sharma's Film Mints Just ₹15 Lakh

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Filmmaker Indra Kumar ’s son Aman Indra Kumar and actress Akanksha Sharma’s debut film Tera Yaar Hoon Main had a slow start at the box office on its opening day. The romantic comedy-drama, which released in theatres on Friday, July 24, struggled to attract audiences and recorded low occupancy across its shows.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Tera Yaar Hoon Main collected a net of Rs 15 lakh in India on Day 1 across 799 shows. The film’s total India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 18 lakh, while its India net collection remains at Rs 15 lakh after the first day.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Aman Indra Kumar, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, and also features Akanksha Sharma in a lead role. The project has been launched by filmmaker Milap Zaveri , who introduced Aman to the industry with the film.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Budget

The makers have not officially disclosed the production budget of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, but reports suggest that the 2026 romantic comedy-drama was made on an estimated budget of around Rs 30 crore.

Given the reported budget, the film’s opening-day performance is a major setback. A collection of Rs 15 lakh on Day 1 is significantly lower than what would be expected from a film carrying a Rs 30 crore budget, and the movie will need a substantial jump in collections over the weekend to recover costs.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Tera Yaar Hoon Main 2 stars out of 5 and said, The film marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. As the son of well-known filmmaker Indra Kumar, expectations for Aman Indra Kumar are bound to be sky-high. But sadly, he fails to live up to them. Tera Yaar Hoon Main does not require you to brave the rains and watch it in theatres. If you skip the film, neither the world would change its shape, nor will you miss out on anything substantial!