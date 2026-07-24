Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review: Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma's Debut Film Leaves Behind Empty Spaces & Many Unchecked Boxes

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Review |

Director: Milap Milan Zaveri

Cast: Aman Indra Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, Darshan Jariwala

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2*

There have been many film titles ‘inspired’ by hit tracks. Examples are Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Baar Baar Dekho, Om Shanti Om, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jai Ho and many others. This week’s release Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is also based on a hit track from the Kartik Aaryan starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While the track was a chartbuster, whether the film will be a box office blockbuster remains to be seen.

The film opens with a carefree young muscular Sanju Deshmukh (Aman Indra Kumar), a Nagpur dude who moves to Mumbai and stays with his mother’s friend Vishwanath (Paresh Rawal). Here, he meets Vishwanath’s daughter Anu (Akanksha Sharma) and slowly falls in love with her expecting a romance filled life ahead. But, as they say, ‘Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans’.

Sanju’s world comes crashing down when he realises that Anu is set to marry someone else. On the other hand, Vishwanath is torn between being a father and being a ‘yaar’ (friend). What happens to Sanju and Anu’s love story, and whether Vishwanth succeeds in pulling himself out of the emotional mess, forms the rest of the film.

Actors' performance

The film marks the debut of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. As the son of well-known filmmaker Indra Kumar, expectations for Aman Indra Kumar are bound to be sky-high. But sadly, he fails to live up to them. Aman eventually ends up looking and acting like a Gen Z version of Uday Chopra! With due respect to his sincerity (which shows on his face), he still has a long way to go. On the other hand, while Akanksha Sharma shows promise in some scenes, overall, she too needs to sharpen her acting skills (esp. the emotional scenes).

Besides them, the veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Darshan Jariwala are in their usual elements. Supriya Pilgaonkar and Mrunal Kulkarni brighten up the screen with their respective roles. Rest of the actors are decent enough to carry forward the narrative.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

After directing films like Marjaavaan, Satyameva Jayate 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and others, Milap Milan Zaveri takes the director’s seat for Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Despite having a decent screenplay (Rajan Agarwal), Milap fails to develop it into a compelling film. The film truly lacks the spunk and effervescence expected of a romantic film or even a rom-com.

The film’s music (Meet Brothers and others) is decent if not outstanding. Background music (Raju Singh) is in sync with the narrative. While the cinematography is decent (Nigam Bomzan), the film’s editing (Milap Zaveri, Sanjay Sankla) could have been tighter on many levels.

FPJ verdict

Tera Yaar Hoon Main does not require you to brave the rains and watch it in theatres. If you skip the film, neither the world would change its shape, nor will you miss out on anything substantial!