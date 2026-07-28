Telugu Actress Pavala Shyamala Dies At 75 In Hyderabad, Weeks After Being Found On Streets Amid Financial Struggles

Pavala Shyamala Dies |

Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala, who appeared in supporting roles in several popular films since 1985, has passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday, July 28. The actress breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Pavala Shyamala Dies At 75

According to reports, Pavala Shyamala died of cardiac arrest while being treated for health-related complications. Her death comes weeks after reports about her financial struggles and difficulties in accessing medical care surfaced.

A spokesperson confirmed the news of Shyamala’s death. "She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and passed away while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors at Osmania Hospital officially announced that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 AM (on Tuesday, July 28th). Her mortal remains have currently been placed in the hospital's mortuary," read a portion of the press note.

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Pavala Shyamala Found On Street

The actress, who had been a familiar face in Telugu cinema for decades, played supporting roles in several films featuring leading stars. However, the last few years had been challenging for her due to health issues and financial hardships.

Recently, reports claimed that she was turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds and was later found on the street after being sent back in a taxi. The driver allegedly dropped her off at a junction in the middle of the night. After the news came to light, producer Dil Raju reportedly stepped forward to provide financial assistance and support for her treatment.

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Despite receiving medical care, Pavala Shyamala could not recover and passed away during treatment.

Having shared screen space with stars such as Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and others, Pavala remained a familiar face in Telugu cinema for decades. Her last major credited appearance was in the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara.