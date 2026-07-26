Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's Mother Passes Away; Daughter Pavithra Pens Emotional Note

Tollywood filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is grieving the loss of his mother, Ammaji, who passed away on Saturday (July 25). The news came to light after his daughter, Pavithra, shared a message on her Instagram story, on Sunday, remembering her beloved grandmother.

In her emotional post, Pavithra expressed her grief with a touching note that resonated with fans across social media.

"Who will call me 'Chinnathalli' now? Who will kiss me so lovingly? I wish I could spend just one more day with you. I would give you the biggest hug, just like I did on your 96th birthday. I miss you, Grandma."

Her tribute has since gone viral, with several members of the film fraternity, fans and well-wishers offering their condolences to Puri Jagannadh and his family during this difficult time.

Puri Jagannadh has been one of Telugu cinema's most celebrated commercial filmmakers, delivering several blockbuster hits over the years. His filmography includes Badri, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Shivamani, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Businessman and Temper. While his recent films have received a mixed response, iSmart Shankar remains one of his biggest successes in recent years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Puri is currently working on his next directorial venture, Slum Dog 33 Temple Road. The pan-India film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and also features Tabu, Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in pivotal roles. The music is composed by National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar.

Jointly produced by Puri Connects and JB Motion Pictures, Slum Dog 33 Temple Road is slated for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.