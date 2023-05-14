 Following the failure of Liger, director Puri Jagannadh announces next with Ram Pothineni
The film is a sequel to the duo's 2019 blockbuster Ismart Shankar and will Jagannadh's second Pan-Indian outing

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image

Following the colossal debacle of 'Liger', filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is all set to join forces with his actor Ram Pothineni. Titled 'Double Ismart', the new film will be the sequel to the duo's 2019 film 'Ismart Shankar'.

Slated for a Maha Shivaratri release in 2024, the film will be Jagannadh's second Pan-Indian outing after 'Liger'. Ahead of Pothineni's birthday, the poster of the film was released with the actor posing against the Charminar with tridents and the Shiva Lingam. Nearly five years following the release of the prequel, 'Double Ismart' will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Announcing the film, Jagannadh's banner Puri Connects shared the update on social media. The post read, "The ENERGETIC combo ofUstaad @ramsayz & Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh is back with ISMART BANG for #DoubleISMART. A high octane action entertainer in cinemas from MARCH 8th 2024. In Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada. #HappyBirthdayRAPO".

While details about the primary cast and crew are awaited, it is to be seen if the director repeats the appearances of Niddhi Agarwal and Nabha Natesh, who played the leads in 'Ismart Shankar'.

ABOUT ISMART SHANKAR

'Ismart Shankar' released in cinemas on July 18, 2019. The film was about an assassin who helps local cops seek justice for a murdered policeman, when his memories are transferred to the former's brain. The film proved to be a massive blockbuster at the box-office having run for over a 100 days. Following the failure of 'Liger', expectation from 'Double ISmart' are bound to be sky high.

