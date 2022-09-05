e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' shelved following Liger's failure? Here's what we know

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' shelved following Liger's failure? Here's what we know

In March, Vijay and ace director Puri Jagannadh had announced 'Jana Gana Mana' at an exhilarating event in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' failed to impress the audience. The much-hyped film also marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay.

After the film's failure, it has now been reported that Vijay’s next film 'Jana Gana Mana (JGM)' has been shelved.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the film has been canned. It was earlier reported that the actor-director duo has decided to let go of their salaries for 'Jana Gana Mana'.

In March, Vijay and ace director Puri Jagannadh had announced the film at an exhilarating event in Mumbai. They had said that the pan India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen before role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance.

Talking about the film, Vijay had earlier said, "I am supremely excited about JGM, its one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences."

Read Also
'Liger' producer Charmme Kaur announces break from social media after film's failure: 'Live and let...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Revathy teams up with producer Suuraj Sinngh for a 3-film creative collaboration

Revathy teams up with producer Suuraj Sinngh for a 3-film creative collaboration

Janhvi Kapoor recalls she mimicked Deepika Padukone from 'Om Shanti Om', sister Khushi played Shah...

Janhvi Kapoor recalls she mimicked Deepika Padukone from 'Om Shanti Om', sister Khushi played Shah...

Cuttputlli: Climax of Akshay Kumar-starrer shot in one of the most haunted locations of India

Cuttputlli: Climax of Akshay Kumar-starrer shot in one of the most haunted locations of India

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan rejects 'Bigg Boss 16', says 'pray for me that I get good work'

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan rejects 'Bigg Boss 16', says 'pray for me that I get good work'

Lalit Modi removes 'love' Sushmita Sen's name from Instagram bio 2 months after relationship...

Lalit Modi removes 'love' Sushmita Sen's name from Instagram bio 2 months after relationship...