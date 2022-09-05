Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana' shelved following Liger's failure? Here's what we know

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' failed to impress the audience. The much-hyped film also marked the Bollywood debut of Vijay.

After the film's failure, it has now been reported that Vijay’s next film 'Jana Gana Mana (JGM)' has been shelved.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the film has been canned. It was earlier reported that the actor-director duo has decided to let go of their salaries for 'Jana Gana Mana'.

In March, Vijay and ace director Puri Jagannadh had announced the film at an exhilarating event in Mumbai. They had said that the pan India entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never seen before role, aiming for his next breakthrough performance.

Talking about the film, Vijay had earlier said, "I am supremely excited about JGM, its one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences."