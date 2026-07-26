Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu Extend ₹5 Lakh Financial Support To Gabbar Singh Actor Ramesh After Brain Stroke

The Telugu film industry has come together to support actor Ramesh, best known for his memorable role in Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh, after he suffered a brain stroke. The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, where doctors are monitoring his condition.

As news of Ramesh's health reached the Mega family, Chiranjeevi and his brother Naga Babu stepped forward to provide financial assistance to help with his medical expenses.

According to TV9 Telugu, Chiranjeevi has been regularly checking on Ramesh's condition by staying in touch with Apollo Hospitals' Dr Subba Reddy. The veteran actor reportedly handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Ramesh's family and also assured them of support in accessing the state government's medical health insurance scheme.

Naga Babu also extended help by contributing Rs 2 lakh, taking the Mega family's total financial assistance to Rs 5 lakh. Chiranjeevi also wished the actor a speedy recovery and hoped he would soon return to normal life.

Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu extended ₹3 lakh towards Gabbarsingh actor Ramesh's treatment after learning of his brain stroke and assured all possible support. Shri @NagaBabuOffl Garu also contributed ₹2 lakh.



Wishing him a speedy recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OmdW3gI4P3 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) July 26, 2026

Film journalist Vamsi Shekar shared a photo of Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu handing over the cheques to Ramesh's family. Sharing the update on X, he wrote, “Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu extended ₹3 lakh towards Gabbarsingh actor Ramesh's treatment after learning of his brain stroke and assured all possible support. Shri @NagaBabuOffl Garu also contributed ₹2 lakh.”

Director Harish Shankar, who worked with Ramesh in Gabbar Singh, also visited Apollo Hospital after learning about the actor's condition. During his visit, he met Ramesh's family, encouraged them and reportedly offered financial assistance as well.

Who is Ramesh?

Ramesh made his Telugu film debut with Gabbar Singh in 2012. Directed by Harish Shankar, the action-comedy starred Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan and was the Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Dabangg. Although Ramesh played one of the villain's gang members, he became a fan favourite for his impeccable comic timing, especially in the memorable Antyakshari sequence at the police station.

Following the success of Gabbar Singh, Ramesh reunited with Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi and Sardaar Gabbar Singh. Over the years, he built a reputation in Telugu cinema with his blend of comedy and villainous roles, appearing in several films as a dependable character actor.