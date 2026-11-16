‘Technology Should Enhance Creativity, Not Destroy Dignity’: Chiranjeevi Urges Centre To Strengthen AI Safeguards Against Deepfakes And Digital Impersonation | X / @KChiruTweets

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has called for stronger safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes and digital impersonation, submitting a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation. Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward."

Highlighting the need to protect artists from digital abuse, Chiranjeevi said safeguarding their dignity, identity and creative rights, along with ensuring the safety of every citizen, was a shared responsibility.

"Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity," he said, using the hashtag #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse.

Chiranjeevi also shared a picture with Kishan Reddy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to enter a new era with his Netflix debut in 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse'. Bringing together one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons and the world’s leading entertainment platform, the show promises a compelling new dimension with candid conversations, captivating stories and the charisma, wit and unmistakable spirit that have made him a phenomenon across generations.

'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse' promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, filming of 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse' is currently underway, with further details about the show to be announced soon.

Earlier in September, Chiranjeevi shared a post on X, looking back at his journey upon completing 48 years in the industry, thanking filmmakers, actors, technicians, producers and his fans for standing by him through the years. Recalling the many roles and experiences that shaped his career, the actor spoke about the “many characters” he has played and the “many victories” he has witnessed.

He also thanked the people who helped him along the way.

“In these 48 years, I have portrayed so many characters. I have witnessed so many victories. I have received so many awards and honours. In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors and technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you—my heartfelt gratitude.”

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)