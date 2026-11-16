Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic 'Bach Gaya' Post Sparks Buzz Amid Bomb Threats, Alleged Shooting Plot

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's two-word social media post, "Bach Gaye" (Survived), has sparked widespread curiosity among netizens, particularly amid a series of security scares surrounding his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, and reports of an alleged plot to target the veteran actor.

Amid multiple bomb threat emails received by authorities in Mumbai, which named the star's Juhu residence, Jalsa, as a potential target, Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 15 and shared a cryptic post reading, "T 5847 - Bach Gaye". However, the actor did not offer any explanation for the message and there is no confirmation that it was directly linked to the alleged plot.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Receives Multiple Bomb Threats In Recent Weeks

The alleged shooting conspiracy is not the only security concern involving the actor in recent weeks. Bachchan's Juhu residence has also been named in multiple bomb threat emails received by authorities in Mumbai.

On October 23, an email sent to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office threatened attacks on several locations, including Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, and the venue of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The message also referred to a possible grenade attack on a school.

A second threat email was reported on November 6, naming Jalsa, the Bombay High Court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security agencies conducted searches at the locations but found nothing suspicious, according to NDTV.

On November 12, another threatening email reportedly named Bachchan's residence, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the Mayor's Office, Mahalaxmi Stadium and a Punjab National Bank branch. The message also referred to Khalistan and an organisation calling itself the Khalistan National Army.

The authenticity of the emails and the identity of their sender remained under investigation, with authorities conducting precautionary checks at the locations mentioned.

Two Shooters Arrested Over Alleged Plot To Target Bollywood Superstar

According to an India Today report, the police foiled two separate alleged plots, including one to open fire at a Delhi-based businessman as part of an extortion attempt and another targeting a Bollywood actor in Mumbai.

According to the investigation, a gangster based abroad had allegedly instructed Deepak to remain in Mumbai and target the actor, while Vikas had also been asked to carry out the assignment. Both suspects were arrested before the alleged plans could be executed.

The development brought renewed attention to security concerns surrounding Bachchan and his residence in Mumbai's Juhu area.

'Bach Gaye': Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic X Posts Often Leave Fans Guessing

Bachchan is known for his distinctive style of communicating with fans on social media, often sharing brief, cryptic messages, philosophical thoughts and poetic observations without explaining their context.

The actor also follows a sequential numbering format for his posts, usually beginning with the letter 'T', making his X timeline resemble a personal diary of thoughts and reflections.

His latest message, "Bach Gaye", has followed a similar pattern. However, it has appeared amid a particularly tense period involving security concerns around his residence and reports of an alleged shooting conspiracy. The actor has not clarified what prompted the post.

Bachchan's Sunday Tradition Continues Amid Heightened Security

Despite the security concerns, Bachchan continued his much-loved Sunday tradition of stepping out of his Juhu residence to greet fans who gather outside Jalsa every week.

Following the bomb threats and heightened security concerns surrounding his residence, the megastar had used a bulletproof glass enclosure during his Sunday appearance on November 1.

However, on Sunday, Bachchan ditched the bulletproof glass set-up to meet and greet his fans outside Jalsa. Sporting a multi-coloured hoodie and a bandana, the veteran actor was seen standing on an elevated platform and waving to the crowd.