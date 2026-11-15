Delhi Police Foil Alleged Firing Plot Targeting Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai Residence, 2 Accused Arrested | IANS

New Delhi: A probe into the arrest of two alleged sharpshooters linked to a foreign-based gangster has revealed that one of them was instructed to prolong his stay in Mumbai to carry out a firing attack outside the residence of an A-list Bollywood actor, police sources said on Saturday.

The sources identified the actor as Amitabh Bachchan, who the gang allegedly wanted to target over his purported remarks concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Bachchan has, however, consistently denied making any such statement.

Delhi Police arrested an accused wanted in the murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu along with another alleged shooter, foiling planned extortion-related attacks on the Bollywood actor and a Delhi businessman, a senior officer said earlier.

Watch: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two shooters, Vikas Thakur alias Vicky and Deep alias Deepak Singh, foiling planned shooting attacks targeting a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood actor in Mumbai. Deepak Singh was also wanted in the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar. A case under the Arms Act has been registered.(Source: Delhi Police) — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

Two Alleged Shooters Arrested In Operations

The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Narra Chaitanya said Vikas had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi on the instructions of the foreign-based gangster to carry out an extortion-related shooting targeting a businessman. Deep was expected to join him later, but police intercepted Vikas before the planned attack could be executed.

Following Vikas's arrest, the police tracked down Deep in Mumbai, where he was allegedly hiding after the October 3 murder of Instagram influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

Alleged Plot To Target Amitabh Bachchan

The subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Deepak Singh had been directed by his foreign-based handlers to remain in Mumbai for a longer period to execute the planned firing outside the actor's residence, sources said.

The gangster allegedly wanted to target the actor over his purported remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, an allegation that Bachchan has denied and said he never made.

Deep is accused of carrying out the October 3 attack on Mad Sandhu in Amritsar along with an associate, Palwinder alias Kaka, who has already been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Police Detail Accused's Alleged Criminal Links

According to the police, Vikas allegedly became involved in criminal activities through snatching and illegal betting before joining organised criminal networks.

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He allegedly started supplying illegal firearms to gangster Anmol Bishnoi in 2023 and later worked with other gangsters, including Anil Pandit and Randeep Malik, arranging weapons, recruiting members and conducting reconnaissance for extortion operations, the officer said.

Deep, who had earlier worked as a truck helper and driver, allegedly entered organised crime through local gang members.

Arms Act Case Registered, Probe Continues

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Special Cell police station. Further investigation is underway.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)