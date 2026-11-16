'Dubbing Is Yet To Begin': Varanasi Makers Reveal Post-Production, Visual Effects And Re-Recording Progress Ahead Of April 2027 Release | Twitter

Chennai: The makers of ace director S S Rajamouli's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi', featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead, have confirmed that the film's post production, CG work and re-recording processes were all progressing simultaneously at a brisk pace and that the film's dubbing was yet to begin.

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Choosing to reply to a question put out by a follower on X, the makers, through the film's official handle, replied, "Shooting ayipoyindi. Post Production avuthundi… CG works going on. RR Going on… Dubbing start cheyyaali… (Shooting is done. Post production is going on. CG works going on. RR going on... We have to start dubbing.) If you think this is an update, its an update. If not, you have to wait for a bit for the blast."

It may be recalled that producer S S Karthikeya, who is one of the producers of 'Varanasi', had, in an exclusive interview to IANS in September this year, said that post production work of the film was going on at a brisk pace and that they should ideally be completing it by January next year.

For the unaware, director SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', which features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, is slated to hit screens worldwide on April 7 next year.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations among audiences and fans, has music by MM Keeravani and is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The makers of the much awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi' had unveiled two exclusive stills from the film on the occasion of the actor Mahesh Babu's birthday last year. The stills offered the world its first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra in his element.

The first still captured Rudhra at rest on a bamboo raft, surrounded by a dense jungle, effortlessly cool, magnetic and carrying the quiet intensity that defined his character while the second transported fans to the sweeping plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where Rudhra was seen standing with a commanding look, amidst giraffes and wild beasts.

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'Varanasi', sources say, will be a globe-trotting, century-spanning epic in which one man’s extraordinary journey will be seen taking him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.

Director SS Rajamouli, while speaking about Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra after the launch of the film's title teaser, had said, “Rudhra was born to fulfill a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath.These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”

Already, the makers have revealed the character and looks of Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra in the film. While Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha, Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film.

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