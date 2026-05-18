'Tears Were Flowing Down My Face...': Bhumi Pednekar Meets His Holiness Dalai Lama; Shares Pictures On Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar Meets Dalai Lama | Instagram

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, on Monday, took to Instagram to share some pictures from her visit to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and revealed that she met His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The actress, along with the pictures, wrote a caption and shared her experience of meeting him.

Bhumi wrote, "In the presence of His Holiness The Dalai Lama, everything felt lighter, calmer & surreal. The moment I walked away, I realised tears were flowing down my face. It’s a feeling I can’t fully explain, only deeply feel."

She further wrote, "I’ve been on an inward journey and these moments of magic fill my heart with gratitude for the life we have been given. Truly blessed to have experienced a moment of such peace, grace & compassion. A memory I’ll carry with me forever (sic)."

Bhumi is not in a great phase of her career right now. The actress has been facing a lot of trolling for her looks.

Last year, Bhumi was seen in a web series titled The Royals, and people on social media were trolling the actress for her lip job. A similar thing happened when her series Daldal premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

Bhumi Pednekar On Trolling

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Bhumi had opened up about the trolling and said, "There was a lot of trolling, a lot of bots. But between all of that, there was a lot of constructive criticism as well."

She had also stated, "I had become numb to other people's experiences because you live in a bubble. It's very important for every actor to get out of that bubble. That experience shook me. I'm very happy and fortunate that people watched it (The Royals). Something good came out of it. But the best thing that came out of it was that I reconnected with Bhumi as a person and Bhumi, the actor."

Bhumi Pednekar Upcoming Movies

Bhumi currently has only one film lined up, titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, which also stars Imran Khan in the lead role. The movie will reportedly premiere on Netflix. However, the release date has not yet been announced.