Bhumi Pednekkar Quits Royals 2 After Massive Trolling For Season 1? Here's What We Know

Netflix’s royal drama The Royals is set to return with a second season, but the new chapter will reportedly unfold without one of its lead actors, Bhumi Pednekar. Actress Bhumi Pednekar has exited the series, which also starred Ishaan Khatter and marked veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s OTT debut.

According to a report in Midday, the show was renewed for another season shortly after its release, but sources suggest the upcoming instalment will move away from the central romance and lean more heavily into the dynamics of the royal family and their world.

A source close to the production told the news publication, "When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated with the audience was the family - Ishaan, Sakshi, Zeenat, and the world of The Royals - which feels different. We left season one at an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season."

According to the report, Bhumi has now shifted her attention towards projects with darker and more layered narratives. The actress is reportedly in discussions for a courtroom drama from the makers of Yami Gautam-starrer Haq which released in 2025.

The source further added, "Bhumi is also set to feature opposite Imran Khan in what insiders describe as his long-awaited comeback film for Netflix. The project, currently under wraps, has been in development for some time. She is also expected to begin working on Daldal 2, a project that aligns more closely with the intense space she has increasingly gravitated towards in recent years."

Following the release of the first season, Bhumi had spoken openly about dealing with criticism and online commentary. During her appearance on Sit With Hitlist, she admitted the reactions affected her deeply.

"The noise became so loud that I couldn't hear my own creative voice anymore. When you are told every day that you don't look like yourself,' it starts to seep in. I felt numb."

Meanwhile, sources associated with the production reportedly insist that season two will continue the world established in the first instalment, though the romantic track may no longer remain at the centre of the story.

In recent months, Bhumi also took some time away from work. During her break, she travelled, read books, launched her mineral water brand, and completed a course at Harvard University.