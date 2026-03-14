'Marathi Mulgi': Bhumi Pednekar Stuns In Red Paithani Saree With Real Gold Zari At Awards Night

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 14, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar recently turned heads as she stepped out for an awards show in a stunning traditional ensemble which made netizens call her 'Marathi Mulgi'.
The actress opted for a rich red Paithani saree, a timeless Maharashtrian weave known for its regal craftsmanship.
The saree was crafted with real gold zari, adding a luxurious sheen and highlighting the intricate traditional artistry.
Bhumi paired the saree with a heavily embellished blouse adorned with precious stones, making it a striking statement piece.
For jewellery, she embraced a traditional Maharashtrian aesthetic, layering her look with a classic hasli necklace. She complemented it with statement earrings, a bugdi (ear cuff), and a septum ring, enhancing the cultural authenticity of the ensemble.
Bhumi further elevated the look with delicate hair jewels and a traditional bangle, sleek bun and soft glam makeup.
Bhumi stepped out at MaTa Sanman awards show where she received an award for her recent webseries, Daldal.